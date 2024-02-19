Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 of the highest-rated dentists in Leeds according to Google reviews

Whether you're after the perfect smile or relief from a toothache, these are the best-rated dental practices in Leeds according to Google reviews.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 19th Feb 2024, 07:59 GMT

Each practice has been highly rated by its patients and has been given an average score out of five stars.

In no particular order, here are 13 practices that patients say are the best -

Aesthetique Dental Care, on Wharf Street, has 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 569 Google reviews. One patient said it was "the best dentist I've ever been to".

1. Aesthetique Dental Care

Aesthetique Dental Care, on Wharf Street, has 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 569 Google reviews. One patient said it was "the best dentist I've ever been to". Photo: Google

Photo Sales
City Smile Dental, on York Place, has 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 76 based Google reviews. One patient said: "The best dentist I've ever been to."

2. City Smile Dental

City Smile Dental, on York Place, has 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 76 based Google reviews. One patient said: "The best dentist I've ever been to." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Clarendon Dental Spa, on Woodhouse Square, has 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 922 Google reviews. One said: "The best dentist we have ever met, true excellence."

3. Clarendon Dental Spa

Clarendon Dental Spa, on Woodhouse Square, has 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 922 Google reviews. One said: "The best dentist we have ever met, true excellence." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Leeds City Dentalcare, on Beeston Road, has 4.9 out of 5 stars based on 322 Google reviews.

4. Leeds City Dentalcare

Leeds City Dentalcare, on Beeston Road, has 4.9 out of 5 stars based on 322 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Briggate Dental, on Lower Briggate, has 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 40 Google reviews.

5. Briggate Dental

Briggate Dental, on Lower Briggate, has 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 40 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
White 32 Dental., on Wormald Row has 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 103 Google reviews.

6. White 32 Dental

White 32 Dental., on Wormald Row has 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 103 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DentistsLeedsGoogle