13 of the highest-rated dentists in Leeds according to Google reviews

Each practice has been highly rated by its patients and has been given an average score out of five stars.
In no particular order, here are 13 practices that patients say are the best -
1. Aesthetique Dental Care
Aesthetique Dental Care, on Wharf Street, has 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 569 Google reviews. One patient said it was "the best dentist I've ever been to". Photo: Google
2. City Smile Dental
City Smile Dental, on York Place, has 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 76 based Google reviews. One patient said: "The best dentist I've ever been to." Photo: Google
3. Clarendon Dental Spa
Clarendon Dental Spa, on Woodhouse Square, has 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 922 Google reviews. One said: "The best dentist we have ever met, true excellence." Photo: Google
4. Leeds City Dentalcare
Leeds City Dentalcare, on Beeston Road, has 4.9 out of 5 stars based on 322 Google reviews. Photo: Google
5. Briggate Dental
Briggate Dental, on Lower Briggate, has 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 40 Google reviews. Photo: Google
6. White 32 Dental
White 32 Dental., on Wormald Row has 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 103 Google reviews. Photo: Google