In what is not a sight for sore eyes, the Draconid meteor shower is one not to be missed as it is set to peak in Leeds this week.

Despite the fact that a majority of space sightings or meteor showers are referred to as one, the Draconid isn’t actually a shooting star , instead it is debris from the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner which orbits the sun.

Known as the Giacobinids, Draconid refers to the constellation of Draco where the meteors originate from - and it tends to be a less-active meteor shower.

It is also one of two meteor showers that grace skies mainly in the northern hemisphere, taking place annually in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Draconid meteor shower in Leeds - and when is the best time to see it as per weather forecasts.

When does the Draconid meteor shower peak in Leeds?

The Draconid meteor shower is scheduled to take place in Leeds this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is scheduled to appear in the skies from Thursday, October 6 to Monday, October 10, 2022.

The peak of the Draconid meteor shower is between October 8 and 9 across most of the United Kingdom.

How to watch the Draconid meteor shower in Leeds?

Fear not - specialised gear or equipment are not required if you wish to spectate the Draconid meteor shower in Leeds..

Advertisement Hide Ad

All you need to observe the Draconid meteor shower is a clear sky and bucket loads of patience.

The best time to watch meteor showers typically is just after midnight and before daybreak.

Make sure to get to your location 30 to 45 minute before and make sure you are comfortable - it is likely that you might need to wait a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the Met Office weather forecast in Leeds for the rest of this week?

Here is the Met Office weather forecast to find out when the best time to spot the Draconid meteor shower is in Leeds:

Thursday, October 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clear start to the day at 7am, sunny intervals with slight clouds between 10 am and 4 pm, back to clear skies at 7pm and for the rest of the night.

Highs of 17℃

Friday, October 7

Cloudy start to the day at 7am, sunny conditions at 10 am, changing to sunny intervals with patchy rainfall from 1 pm to 4 pm, clear skies for the rest of the day.

Highs of 15℃

Saturday, October 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clear start to the day at 7am, sunny intervals with clouds at 10 am, changing to nothing but cloudy skies from 1pm until 4pm. Skies will remain clear for the rest of the evening.

Highs of 13℃

Sunday, October 9

Nothing but cloudy skies all day with outbreaks of rainfall expected at 7 am and 10 am with intermittent spells of sunshine.

Highs of 14℃

Monday, October 10

Advertisement Hide Ad