With October underway, preparations are being made for the festive season and the market will take over the Corn Exchange from November 11.

It will run for seven weeks and there will be masterclasses, bars and games as well as an array of food and drink options on the lower ground level.

The lower ground level space will seat around 200 people and there will also be live music for people to enjoy as they sample what the rotation of independent food traders has to offer.

A spokesperson from Leeds Corn Exchange said: "We are delighted to welcome the Christmas Market back to Leeds Corn Exchange for a second year. As a champion for independent retail, we're excited to support even more small and local businesses this holiday season.

"Rolling Social brought the party to the Corn Exchange last year, so we're really looking forward to indulging in more festive fun this Christmas."

Dijon Boys are among the food traders on board and they will be creating an alternative Christmas menu during their kitchen residency.

Dijon Boys will be among the food traders at the market.

Cameron Sohel from Dijon Boys said: “The past few months have been really busy for us and we were just about to start our next project when Lee approached us, but we couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

"So many Christmas menus are the same everywhere you go - we wanted to put our distinctive Dijon Boys twist on it - we’re all about big, punchy flavours. I think we’ve really done that with this menu.”

There will be also be masterclasses from Latitude Wines, who will take guests through a range of speciality spirits such as Filey Bay whisky and Woodford Reserve bourbon.

Chris Nolan from Latitude said: “We are looking forward to showcasing some of our products at this year’s Christmas Market.

"We’ve got a great selection to choose from so come and have a chat. And if you like what you try, there’s the option to buy a bottle – perfect for a Christmas present or just to treat yourself.”