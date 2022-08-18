Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Friday might be a few months away but it is still on the horizon as people prepare to hunt for the best deals and offers.

2021 saw some big savings on items such as the Nintendo Switch, as well as on flatscreen televisions, mattresses and home workout equipment.

In the UK alone, a grand total of £9.4 billion was spent alone on Black Friday - with UK bank Nationwide reporting that £6m was spent by its customers alone before 5 pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts, retailers and online corporations are expecting Black Friday in 2022 to be bigger and the deals to be bolder with a far-greater turnout.

But when is it? What about Cyber Monday? Here is everything you need to know.

What is Black Friday and how long does it last?

Black Friday is the last Friday in November when retailers offer huge discounts across a range of different items.

It first started in the US and became a groundbreaking hit, before arriving on British shores in 2010 after Amazon offered massive online discounts to UK customers.

Back when Black Friday was new in the country, it typically lasted one day as people flocked to all the big stores in-person and online to grab as many discounted items as possible.

However, these days Black Friday deals last for an entire week and sometimes for the whole of the month.

What date is Black Friday in 2022?

The last Friday of November, and therefore Black Friday this year, is dated for Friday, 25 November 2022.

What is Cyber Monday and when is it in 2022?

Cyber Monday originated in the US and refers to the marketing term used to refer to the first Monday following Thanksgiving.

It is a 24-hour shopping event that is now regarded as an extension of Black Friday.

Statistically, Cyber Monday is by far the biggest online shopping day of the year with groundbreaking and fresh new deals and discounts.