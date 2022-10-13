The months are growing colder in Leeds - why not warm yourself up with a wholesome chippy tea?

We’ve picked out some of the best fish and chip shops across the city of Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Tripadvisor has created a list of the best places to get fish and chips in Leeds and here’s seven of the best rated.

We’ll only be looking at places with a Tripadvisor rating for 4./5 or above - we’ll also be discarding anywhere with fewer than 20 reviews.

The best fish and chips in Leeds, according to Tripadvisor reviews

The Oxford Place

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 (based on 469 reviews).

2 Oxford Place, Leeds, LS1 3AX.

One reviewer said: “We go to this amazing restaurant loads and we’ve never been disappointed. We took our visiting friend last night and she was really impressed with the food, service, cleanliness, and atmosphere.”

Original Fisheries

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 (based on 79 reviews).

433 Leeds & Bradford Road, Leeds LS13 2AZ.

One reviewer said: “Very friendly welcoming couple and definitely a place I will go out of my way to revisit for a great fish supper.”

Fried cod fillet with chips and mushy peas. Image: Joe Gough - stock.adobe.com.

Wetherby Whaler

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 (based on 951 reviews).

18 Market Place, Leeds, LS22 6NE.

One reviewer said: “It has been many years since I’ve been to such a great example of old school classic fish and chip restaurant.”

Skyliner Fish & Chip Restaurant

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 (based on 691 reviews).

15 Austhorpe View Whitkirk, Leeds, LS15 8NN.

One reviewer said: “Batter is unbelievable. The chips are crunchy and the peas immortal. Our waitress, Jo, always remembers us from the last visit and nothing is too much trouble.”

Mother Hubbard

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 (based on 92 reviews).

52D Harehills Road, Leeds, LS8 5PB.

One reviewer said: “Lovely customer service. Really nice staff. Plenty of options on the menu. The fish and chips are always crispy and fresh.”

Graveleys Fish and Chips

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 (based on 140 reviews).

261 Elland Road, Leeds, LS11 8TU.

One reviewer said: “Always great, fresh fish & chips, excellent friendly service and a great loyalty scheme. Really enjoy and look forward to my fish and chips from Graveleys.”

The Wharfe Traditional Fish & Chips

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 (based on 93 reviews).

17 Bridge Street, Otley, Leeds, LS21 1BQ.

