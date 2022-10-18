These eight places in Leeds all offer a fantastic place to unwind with a nice cup of tea - if that’s what you’re after, they’ve got you covered.

With the weather growing colder by the day, we can think of no better time to have a cuppa in one of Leeds’ fantastic teahouses.

We’re only looking at cafes with a 4.5/5 Tripadvisor rating or above. Similarly, we’ll be excluding any places with fewer than 20 reviews. We want to make sure the places on this list aren’t just good, but popular too.

Did we miss any out? If so, let us know!

The eight best places in Leeds for afternoon tea

Cranberry

Rating: 4.5/5

61-63 Kirkgate, Otley, Leeds, LS21 3HN.

One reviewer said: “So great to find a local cafe that knows how to make a really good decaf coffee. Decaf macchiato was well up to big city hipster cafe standard. Family had ice cream and milkshakes - also really good.”

Coffee On The Crescent

Rating: 5/5

2 The Crescent, Hyde Park, Leeds, LS6 2NW.

One reviewer said: “Met a friend here for coffee and hot chocolate. All the staff were very friendly, the atmosphere was very comfortable, and the drinks were brilliant. A great place to meet a friend, work, or just grab a coffee.”

Sociable Folk

Rating: 4.5/5

10 Wellington Place, Leeds, LS1 4AP.

One reviewer said: “Pop in here for breakfast weekly, and the manager is always super friendly- sympathetic to my hangover and understanding of an unnecessarily complicated order!”

Sift: Cafe & Bakery

Rating: 5/5

11 Manor Square, Otley, Leeds, LS21 3AP.

One reviewer said: “Lovely little place if you are either on the go or stopping to have a coffee and a cake. Best coffee in Otley!”

Cafe YumYum

Rating: 4.5/5

5B Brewery Place, Leeds, LS10 1NE.

One reviewer said: “Called here on Monday whilst walking along the Leeds Liverpool Canal. Had a couple of breakfast baps and cappuccinos. The staff were friendly and efficient and the food and drink came really quickly.”

Bare Coffee

Rating: 5/5

Weetwood Lane, Leeds, LS16 5LX.

One reviewer said: “Absolutely nothing not to love about this place. the atmosphere, the workers, the coffee, the food - all amazing. Beats every other cafe in Headingley hands down totally!”

House of Koko

Rating: 4.5/5

62 Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, LS7 4LA.

One reviewer said: “Not from the area, but really wanted to try this place out after seeing it on social media. Had the Turkish eggs which was really tasty. The coffee was possibly the best coffee I have had, would love to know which brand/blend they use.”

IF Call Lane

Rating: 4.5/5

43 Call Lane, Leeds, LS1 7BT.

