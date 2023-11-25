Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Photos raise a glass to Leeds pub culture in the early 1980s

These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of pub-goers in the early 1980s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 25th Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT

They showcase a range of community boozers all of which offered a warm welcome, friendly face and your tipple of choice back in the day. The pubs featured were caught on camera by your Yorkshire Evening Post during 1982. Some called last orders while others still trade today. Is your boozer of choice featured from back in the day? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Do you remember Ronald Winter? He was the licensee at The Gipton on Roundhay Road when this photo was taken in June 1982. Photo: YPN

Hark to Rover on Spen Lane in Juky 1982. Photo: YPN

The Shamrock Inn on Delph Hill in Pudsey pictured in April 1982. The licensee was Mr. Gordon V. Southwart. Photo: YPN

Thornhill Arms on Town Gate in Calverley, The licensee when this photo was taken in January1982 was Clifford Rule. Photo: YPN

The Bridge Inn pictured in September 1982. Photo: YPN

The Old Steps on York Place in the city centre pictured in May 1982. Photo: YPN

