2 . Leeds in 1982

A view looking out over Temple Newsam Park from the courtyard of Temple Newsam House in July 1982. Part of the house is visible on the right. The sculpture seen in the middle of the courtyard is the work of Castleford born sculptor and artist, Henry Moore entitled "Three Piece Reclining Figure Number 1", dating from 1961 to 1962. There were eight bronze casts made of this sculpture which have found a home in museums and galleries at home and abroad. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net