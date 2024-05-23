39 sparkling photos take you back to south Leeds in 1997

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 27th May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 09:26 BST
These photo memories a year in the life of south Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.

Hunslet, Beeston, Belle Isle, Middleton, Morley, Churwell, Rothwell and Tingley are all featured in this rewind to 1997, a year in community spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 26 photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

This is barmaid Jackie Mudd who could remember some 1,500 drinks requested by customers at The Middleton Arms. Pictured in February 1997.

1. Middleton in 1997

This is barmaid Jackie Mudd who could remember some 1,500 drinks requested by customers at The Middleton Arms. Pictured in February 1997. Photo: Jim Moran

Churwell Old Boys who played in Division 3 of the Leeds Combination League pictured in December 1997. Back row, from left, are Andy Hirst, John Mameson, John Reah, Richard Morland, Dave Hirst, Richard Hainswood, Dean Shaw, and Shaun Dunnell (physio). Front, from left, are Darren Whitaker, Russ Kellett, Glen Campbell, Martin Holmes, Neil Kelly, Tim Mollitt and Tony Lott.

2. Churwell in 1997

Churwell Old Boys who played in Division 3 of the Leeds Combination League pictured in December 1997. Back row, from left, are Andy Hirst, John Mameson, John Reah, Richard Morland, Dave Hirst, Richard Hainswood, Dean Shaw, and Shaun Dunnell (physio). Front, from left, are Darren Whitaker, Russ Kellett, Glen Campbell, Martin Holmes, Neil Kelly, Tim Mollitt and Tony Lott. Photo: Steve Riding

Hazel Webster behind the counter at Lakeside Cafe in Middleton Park in

3. Middleton in 1997

Hazel Webster behind the counter at Lakeside Cafe in Middleton Park in Photo: Mel Hulme

Thick smoke blows across the M62 motorway from a fire at Britannia Bathrooms in Morley in August 1997.

4. Morley in 1997

Thick smoke blows across the M62 motorway from a fire at Britannia Bathrooms in Morley in August 1997. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Beeston St. Anthony's who played in the West Yorkshire Premier League pictured in December 1997. Back row, from left, are Alan Doughty (head coach), Neil Stimpson, Paul Turner, Eddie Macnally, Warren Wood, David Burke, Tony Garth, Matthew Hill, Steve Jeffery (manager), Mick Browne (secretary treasurer). Front row, from left, are Mark Kearney, Steve Ball, John Sullivan , Sam Cook, Neil Doughty, Jason Bradley and Neil Morgan.

5. Beeston in 1997

Beeston St. Anthony's who played in the West Yorkshire Premier League pictured in December 1997. Back row, from left, are Alan Doughty (head coach), Neil Stimpson, Paul Turner, Eddie Macnally, Warren Wood, David Burke, Tony Garth, Matthew Hill, Steve Jeffery (manager), Mick Browne (secretary treasurer). Front row, from left, are Mark Kearney, Steve Ball, John Sullivan , Sam Cook, Neil Doughty, Jason Bradley and Neil Morgan. Photo: Roy Fox

Middleton Park Rangers who took part in the "Gold Cup' five-a-side tournament at South Leeds Stadium in June 1997. Back row from left, are Paul Cutler (manager), Adrian Tenant, Chris Booth and Les Clay. Front row, from left, are Adrian Ballantyne, Robert Smith, Darren Buttery and Wayne Clynes.

6. Middleton in 1997

Middleton Park Rangers who took part in the "Gold Cup' five-a-side tournament at South Leeds Stadium in June 1997. Back row from left, are Paul Cutler (manager), Adrian Tenant, Chris Booth and Les Clay. Front row, from left, are Adrian Ballantyne, Robert Smith, Darren Buttery and Wayne Clynes. Photo: Justin Lloyd

