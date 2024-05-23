Hunslet, Beeston, Belle Isle, Middleton, Morley, Churwell, Rothwell and Tingley are all featured in this rewind to 1997, a year in community spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 26 photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Middleton in 1997
This is barmaid Jackie Mudd who could remember some 1,500 drinks requested by customers at The Middleton Arms. Pictured in February 1997. Photo: Jim Moran
2. Churwell in 1997
Churwell Old Boys who played in Division 3 of the Leeds Combination League pictured in December 1997. Back row, from left, are Andy Hirst, John Mameson, John Reah, Richard Morland, Dave Hirst, Richard Hainswood, Dean Shaw, and Shaun Dunnell (physio). Front, from left, are Darren Whitaker, Russ Kellett, Glen Campbell, Martin Holmes, Neil Kelly, Tim Mollitt and Tony Lott. Photo: Steve Riding
3. Middleton in 1997
Hazel Webster behind the counter at Lakeside Cafe in Middleton Park in Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Morley in 1997
Thick smoke blows across the M62 motorway from a fire at Britannia Bathrooms in Morley in August 1997. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
5. Beeston in 1997
Beeston St. Anthony's who played in the West Yorkshire Premier League pictured in December 1997. Back row, from left, are Alan Doughty (head coach), Neil Stimpson, Paul Turner, Eddie Macnally, Warren Wood, David Burke, Tony Garth, Matthew Hill, Steve Jeffery (manager), Mick Browne (secretary treasurer). Front row, from left, are Mark Kearney, Steve Ball, John Sullivan , Sam Cook, Neil Doughty, Jason Bradley and Neil Morgan. Photo: Roy Fox
6. Middleton in 1997
Middleton Park Rangers who took part in the "Gold Cup' five-a-side tournament at South Leeds Stadium in June 1997. Back row from left, are Paul Cutler (manager), Adrian Tenant, Chris Booth and Les Clay. Front row, from left, are Adrian Ballantyne, Robert Smith, Darren Buttery and Wayne Clynes. Photo: Justin Lloyd