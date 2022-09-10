News you can trust since 1890
Enjoy these photo memories from around south Leeds in 1996. PIC: Keith Allison
26 photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1996

These photos chart a year in the life of south Leeds and its residents in the mid-1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 4:45 am

Beeston, Belle Isle, Middleton, Morley, Tingley and Rothwell are all featured in this rewind to 1996, a year in community spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. South Leeds in 1996

'Give Rothwell a skate park' was the no-nonsense message from these children who launched a petition for a skate park in the town in December 1996. Pictured, back from left, are Sean Stubbs, Richard Goodison and Ahron Tolly. Front , from left, are William Graham, Oliver Graham and Alex Henderson.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

2. South Leeds in 1996

Pupils with poetry prizes at Beeston's Hugh Gaitskell Primary School in November 1996. Pictured, back row from left, are Duncan McBurney, Heather Smith, Emma Earnshaw, Sarah Reed, Sarah Frankland, Danny Gray and Cathryn Gander. Seated, from left, are Katherine Wilkinson, Samantha Worth. The adult in the photo is Janet Clark of the Children's Library South Leeds.

Photo: Keith Allison

3. South Leeds in 1996

Do you remember Melanie Sefton pictured in July 1996? She ran a pet taxi service from Marsh Street in Rothwell. Taking a ride are, Misty (left) and Scallywag.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. South Leeds in 1996

Instructor Tracey Burdon (left) teaching the legs, tums and bums class at South Leeds Stadium in December 1996.

Photo: James Hardisty

