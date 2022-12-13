These photos raise a glass to a decade of memories around Belle Isle in the 1990s.
They showcase a spirit of community, togetherness and pride during a time of social and economic change for LS10 and beyond. The gallery, using photos from the YEP archive, is also packed with familiar faces in locations around the community and bring together stories that were dominating the news agenda at the time. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 26 photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Belle Isle in the 1990s
Enjoy these photo memories from Belle Isle in the 1990s. PIC: Mel Hulme
Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Belle Isle in the 1990s
Do you remember any of these Year 5 pupils from Merlyn Rees High School? They were being encouraged to go into further education when this photo was taken in May 1999.
Photo: Justin Lloyd
3. Belle Isle in the 1990s
This cheery gang of 'golden oldies' pictured in November 1992 which belts out the ballads of the past was proving a hit with people in south Leeds. The Belle Isle Day Centre Choir, formed 11 years ago, has a full diary touring community centres and pensioner homes which cannot get enough of them. Under the baton of Walter Silver, the 20 men and women, average age around 65, have an accomplished programme from Black and White Minstrel classics to rousing choruses of Jerusalem and Holy City.
Pat Rowe, warden of the day centre at Belle Isle and a former choir leader, said: "Our choir gives and receives great satisfaction. It is in constant demand".
Photo: YPN
4. Belle Isle in the 1990s
Belle Isle who played in the Division One of the Leeds Combination League. Pictured, back row from left, are Chris Balwin, George Butterfield, David Amos, Paul Middleton, Gary Loftus, AL Beggs, Richard Bowes, Adrian Balwin and John Gillett. Front row, from left, are Andy Hawks, Richard Amos, Geoff Baldwin, Marvin Stafford, Rodger Whale, Glen Butterfield and Mick Turner.
Photo: James Hardisty