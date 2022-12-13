3. Belle Isle in the 1990s

This cheery gang of 'golden oldies' pictured in November 1992 which belts out the ballads of the past was proving a hit with people in south Leeds. The Belle Isle Day Centre Choir, formed 11 years ago, has a full diary touring community centres and pensioner homes which cannot get enough of them. Under the baton of Walter Silver, the 20 men and women, average age around 65, have an accomplished programme from Black and White Minstrel classics to rousing choruses of Jerusalem and Holy City. Pat Rowe, warden of the day centre at Belle Isle and a former choir leader, said: "Our choir gives and receives great satisfaction. It is in constant demand".

Photo: YPN