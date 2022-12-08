These photos chart a decade in the life of Morley and its residents.
They turn the spotlight on the 1990s and showcase different aspects of life in the town from school and sport through to fundraising and fun. They feature a range of landmarks as well as focusing on stories making the news during the decade. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Morley in the 1990s. PIC: David Atkinson Archive
Queen Street shopping precinct from the end of Hope Street looking towards Morley Town Hall in November 1998. Shops visible include Granada TV, M. & C. Lawton fruiterers and the Children's Society. Christmas decorations can be seen in the street.
Residents on Zoar Street blocked the road in April 1999 in protest over fast cars using the road as a rat run.
Queen Street looks towards the Town Hall from the Post Office in October 1990. It shows the glass and concrete building that replaced Milton House and garden, a large part of it being used as a new Job Centre, more central than the old Labour Exchange on Station Road. Other shops and offices were placed on the opposite side of the central entrance. The Job Centre did not remain there for long, moving to the old Tesco supermarket opposite the top of Peel Street later in the 1990s. The gas showroom next door also closed down.
