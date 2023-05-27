These photo memories a year in the life of south Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.
Hunslet, Beeston, Belle Isle, Middleton, Morley, Churwell, Rothwell and Tingley are all featured in this rewind to 1997, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 26 photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1996
1. South Leeds in 1997
Enjoy these photo memories from around south Leeds in 1997. Pictured is landlord Paul Seddon raising a glass outside his pub, Blooming Rose on Burton Row in Beeston. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
2. Beeston in 1997
The link from the M621 and the M1 opened by MP Derek Fatchett and pupils from Beeston Hill St Luke's C of E Primary School in November 1997. Photo: Jim Moran
3. Middleton in 1997
Hazel Webster behind the counter at Lakeside Cafe in Middleton Park in Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Beeston in 1997
Beeston Primary School were preparing to stage Yanomamo', a musical about the people of the Amazon rainforest commissioned by the World Wide Fund for Nature. Pictured is pupil Emma Coyne dressed as a monkey for the rehearsal at the school in July 1997. Photo: Mel Hulme