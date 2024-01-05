3 . Leeds circa 1970s

The Prospect Hotel at the junction of Victoria Road and Church Street in Morley. The photo was taken around the 1970s when the pub had been closed down by it's owners Whitbread and was to be sold off for offices; the windows are boarded up and a notice on the wall says 'Acquired for clients'. Whitbread had bought out the Prospect's previous owners, Dutton's, but having also bought BYB who owned the Nelson Arms on the other side of Church Street, they decided they did not want two pubs close together so they sold the Prospect. Photo: David Atkinson Archive