This collection of photos takes you back to Leeds 1970s – although the specific year of each image is unknown.
They take you around the city during the decade but can you add a specific date to any of the wonderful photos which provide a fascinating glimpse into life around Leeds?
1. Leeds circa 1970s
Chapeltown's Mexborough Place, looking south towards the city centre, visible in the distance. On the left is the junction with Mexborough Street, and further streets of terraced houses can be seen leading off to the left. These are Mexborough Drive, Savile Place, Savile Road, and Savile Drive. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds circa 1970s
An aerial view of Hunslet showing the M1 running up from the bottom, passing the tower blocks of Crescent Grange and Crescent Towers on its left and Hunslet Gas Works further up on its right. Dewsbury Road leads off to the bottom left with Burton Row on the corner. Sweet Street leads up to the top left. The railway line runs to the right of the M1 with the A61 crossing it at the bottom right. At the centre right is Leathley Road, while further up are Hunslet Road, Hunslet Lane and Great Wilson Street, leading towards the city centre. Photo: YPN
3. Leeds circa 1970s
The Prospect Hotel at the junction of Victoria Road and Church Street in Morley. The photo was taken around the 1970s when the pub had been closed down by it's owners Whitbread and was to be sold off for offices; the windows are boarded up and a notice on the wall says 'Acquired for clients'. Whitbread had bought out the Prospect's previous owners, Dutton's, but having also bought BYB who owned the Nelson Arms on the other side of Church Street, they decided they did not want two pubs close together so they sold the Prospect. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. Leeds circa 1970s
Inside the warehouse of Fairbairn Lawson Combe Barbour Ltd on Wellington Street in Leeds city centre. The man to the left of the image is believed to be Ron Haskey. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds circa 1970s
The cobbled street of Abbey Fold, part of the Victorian Street replicas at Abbey House Museum. Two women peer into the shop of Beecroft and Butler, blacksmiths, on the left. P. Gartside, card tack maker, etc., sits on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds circa 1970s
Looking west along The Headrow towards the Town Hall. On the left is the junction with King Charles Street, then Barkers TV and Musical Instruments at no. 91. Further along is the junction with Albion Street on both sides of the road. Visible on the right are the British Airways Travel Agents and Ceylon Tea Centre Restaurant. Photo: Art Gallery