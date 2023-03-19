News you can trust since 1890
Leeds in the 1970s: What it was like growing up in the decade of strikes and flares

It was a decade of great nights out, community spirit, hot summers and winning football and for those old enough to remember the 1970s.

By YEP reporter
Published 19th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

70s Leeds witnessed its fair share of ups and downs but for a generation how lived it, the decade proved one to remember for many reasons. People reminisce of hot summers, playing out, a culture of respect and a pack of sweets to last the whole week. This collection of photos are added to the memories of YEP readers those who grew up in the 1970s. READ MORE: Fantastic photos of Leeds city centre during the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Memories of growing up in Leeds during the 1970s.

1. Growing up in the 1970s

Memories of growing up in Leeds during the 1970s.

"Wish we could go back to those days, many happy memories. The best music/clubs/tines. So happy to have lived through it" - Caroline Thomas.

2. Growing up in the 1970s

"Wish we could go back to those days, many happy memories. The best music/clubs/tines. So happy to have lived through it" - Caroline Thomas.

"Brilliant loved every minute of it Lot better than now!" - Melanie Younger.

3. Growing up in the 1970s

"Brilliant loved every minute of it Lot better than now!" - Melanie Younger.

"King Charles . Elland Road , Cats Whiskers, job done" - Brian William Green.

4. Growing up in the 1970s

"King Charles . Elland Road , Cats Whiskers, job done" - Brian William Green.

