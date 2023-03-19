Leeds in the 1970s: What it was like growing up in the decade of strikes and flares
It was a decade of great nights out, community spirit, hot summers and winning football and for those old enough to remember the 1970s.
By YEP reporter
Published 19th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT
70s Leeds witnessed its fair share of ups and downs but for a generation how lived it, the decade proved one to remember for many reasons. People reminisce of hot summers, playing out, a culture of respect and a pack of sweets to last the whole week. This collection of photos are added to the memories of YEP readers those who grew up in the 1970s. READ MORE: Fantastic photos of Leeds city centre during the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
