4 . Pickering

April 1980 and a trailer with its unusual load manoeuvres through Pickering's narrow streets. The rusting Taw Valley, an ex Southern Railway engine rescued from a scrap yard at Barry, South Wales, was on the last stage of a 25mph journey by road to Pickering to join the rolling stock of the North Yorkshire Moors railway. Bert Hitchen brought 100 tonne steam locomotive for his wife Elizabeth as a birthday present. The copuple would spend their weekends for the next four years helping to restore the engine at a cost of about £30,000. Photo: George Stott