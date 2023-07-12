Leeds news you can trust since 1890
18 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1980

18 different locations around Yorkshire make up this gallery of memories celebrating a year in the life of God’s own county.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 12th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

The photos turn back the clock to 1980 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the dawn of a new decade. Locstions in focus include Leeds, Wakefield, Huddersfield and Halifax in West Yorkshire, Whitby and Scarborough on the east coast as well as the Yorkshire Dales. READ MORE: 24 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1970

Farmer Hannah Hauxwell is pictured drawing her water for domestic use at her farm in Baldersdale.

1. Yorkshire Dales

Farmer Hannah Hauxwell is pictured drawing her water for domestic use at her farm in Baldersdale. Photo: Mike Cowling

The Almondbury bellringers rehearse in the school hall in October 1980.

2. Almondbury

The Almondbury bellringers rehearse in the school hall in October 1980. Photo: YPN

Gas board fitter Ernest Brice was such a keen gardener that for the past eight years he has provided Wakefield Westage with blooming displays - all for nothing. Pictured in August 1980.

3. Wakefield

Gas board fitter Ernest Brice was such a keen gardener that for the past eight years he has provided Wakefield Westage with blooming displays - all for nothing. Pictured in August 1980. Photo: YPN

April 1980 and a trailer with its unusual load manoeuvres through Pickering's narrow streets. The rusting Taw Valley, an ex Southern Railway engine rescued from a scrap yard at Barry, South Wales, was on the last stage of a 25mph journey by road to Pickering to join the rolling stock of the North Yorkshire Moors railway. Bert Hitchen brought 100 tonne steam locomotive for his wife Elizabeth as a birthday present. The copuple would spend their weekends for the next four years helping to restore the engine at a cost of about £30,000.

4. Pickering

April 1980 and a trailer with its unusual load manoeuvres through Pickering's narrow streets. The rusting Taw Valley, an ex Southern Railway engine rescued from a scrap yard at Barry, South Wales, was on the last stage of a 25mph journey by road to Pickering to join the rolling stock of the North Yorkshire Moors railway. Bert Hitchen brought 100 tonne steam locomotive for his wife Elizabeth as a birthday present. The copuple would spend their weekends for the next four years helping to restore the engine at a cost of about £30,000. Photo: George Stott

