18 different locations around Yorkshire make up this gallery of memories celebrating a year in the life of God’s own county.
1. Yorkshire Dales
Farmer Hannah Hauxwell is pictured drawing her water for domestic use at her farm in Baldersdale. Photo: Mike Cowling
2. Almondbury
The Almondbury bellringers rehearse in the school hall in October 1980. Photo: YPN
3. Wakefield
Gas board fitter Ernest Brice was such a keen gardener that for the past eight years he has provided Wakefield Westage with blooming displays - all for nothing. Pictured in August 1980. Photo: YPN
4. Pickering
April 1980 and a trailer with its unusual load manoeuvres through Pickering's narrow streets. The rusting Taw Valley, an ex Southern Railway engine rescued from a scrap yard at Barry, South Wales, was on the last stage of a 25mph journey by road to Pickering to join the rolling stock of the North Yorkshire Moors railway. Bert Hitchen brought 100 tonne steam locomotive for his wife Elizabeth as a birthday present. The copuple would spend their weekends for the next four years helping to restore the engine at a cost of about £30,000. Photo: George Stott