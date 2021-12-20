21 photos take you back to Leeds in 1980

They focus on 1980, a year which featured the end of an era for a generation of dancers in Leeds. These images also showcase landmarks, celebrity visits and community pride during a year of change. It was a time long hair and flares of the 1970s were being cut back in favour of sharp suits and shoulder pads. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 27 photos take you back to Leeds in 1979 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook