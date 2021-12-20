Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1980. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
21 photos take you back to Leeds in 1980

These wonderful photos celebrate a year in the life of Leeds at the dawn of a new decade - the 1980s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 20th December 2021, 4:45 am

They focus on 1980, a year which featured the end of an era for a generation of dancers in Leeds. These images also showcase landmarks, celebrity visits and community pride during a year of change. It was a time long hair and flares of the 1970s were being cut back in favour of sharp suits and shoulder pads. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 27 photos take you back to Leeds in 1979 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1980

Headingley's Otley Road in June 1980 showing the junction with Cottage Road on the right. Shops in the picture include H. Moorhouse, grocers, then Mayfair Fashions and J. C. Cook, butcher. There is an advertisement for Cottage Road Cinema, which is showing the film 'Agatha'.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds in 1980

The Headrow seen from the junction with Cookridge Street in November 1980. Park Row is on the left.

Photo: Leeds Planning Department

3. Leeds in 1980

Hunslet Lane in March 1980.This view is looking towards Leeds city centre with Tetley's Brewery on the right.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds in 1980

A parade of shops in Roundhay Road looking towards the junction with Roseville Road in April 1980. The three storey brick built premises begin with Arthur Cooper, Wine Merchant and Off Licence and, move right in a descending sequence of even numbers, W.D Perkins, bakers.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

