1980 proved to be a 12 months of change for the city and its residents. The music stopped at Tiffany's, a nightspot which had welcomed generations of revellers through its doors. Elsewhere Wakey was a city building for the future with work starting on The Ridings development while flooding caused chaos for motorists. Enjoy these photos charting a year in the life of Wakefield. READ MORE: 31 photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1996