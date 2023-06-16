4 . Yorkshire in 1970

The skirl of the bagpipes hailed a major competition win for 17-year-old David Steel from Featherstone in March 1970. But David, an apprentice baker, missed out on the glamour of his big win in the North-East England Solo Open Championship for Bagpipes, held in Newcastle. A mix-up in the marks meant that David had to watch the first, second and third prizes handed to other pipers. It was when the announcement was made that the winner had 64 points that David realised something was wrong. "My marked sheet from the judges showed I had a total of 65.5 points," recalled David. "The judge rectified the mistake and I was eventually proclaimed the winner but the shield had already been presented to someone else. I was given a special shield to mark my win." David was a member of the Pontefract and District Caledonian Society Pipe Band and has been playing the bagpipes for five years. Photo: YPN