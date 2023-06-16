These wonderful photo memories celebrate a year around God’s own county at the dawn of a new decade.
1. Yorkshire in 1970
The new TV mast at Emley Moor, near Huddersfield, soars up through low cloud in September 1970 as John Orton and Derek Miller, framed in the broken section of the old mast start work on cutting up copper and aluminium cable. Work on clearing the wreckage of the old mast, which was brought down by snow and ice 18 months ago was delayed while the committee of inquiry completed investigations. Photo: Laurie Mercer
2. Yorkshire in 1970
Artist David Hockney is pictured at an exhibition of his work at the Lane Gallery, Bradford in February 1970. He visited his parents in Eccleshill and lectured to university students before returning to London. Photo: YPN
3. Yorkshire in 1970
February 1970 and plans were revealed to demolish Monkhill Railway Station at Pontefract. Photo: YPN
4. Yorkshire in 1970
The skirl of the bagpipes hailed a major competition win for 17-year-old David Steel from Featherstone in March 1970. But David, an apprentice baker, missed out on the glamour of his big win in the North-East England Solo Open Championship for Bagpipes, held in Newcastle. A mix-up in the marks meant that David had to watch the first, second and third prizes handed to other pipers. It was when the announcement was made that the winner had 64 points that David realised something was wrong.
"My marked sheet from the judges showed I had a total of 65.5 points," recalled David. "The judge rectified the mistake and I was eventually proclaimed the winner but the shield had already been presented to someone else. I was given a special shield to mark my win." David was a member of the Pontefract and District Caledonian Society Pipe Band and has been playing the bagpipes for five years. Photo: YPN