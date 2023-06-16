Leeds news you can trust since 1890
24 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1970

These wonderful photo memories celebrate a year around God’s own county at the dawn of a new decade.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1970. And all four corners of the county are featured – from Bradford and Huddersfield through to Harrogate and Whitby as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as landmarks which dominate the skyline to this day. READ MORE: The 15 happiest places to live in Yorkshire

The new TV mast at Emley Moor, near Huddersfield, soars up through low cloud in September 1970 as John Orton and Derek Miller, framed in the broken section of the old mast start work on cutting up copper and aluminium cable. Work on clearing the wreckage of the old mast, which was brought down by snow and ice 18 months ago was delayed while the committee of inquiry completed investigations.

The new TV mast at Emley Moor, near Huddersfield, soars up through low cloud in September 1970 as John Orton and Derek Miller, framed in the broken section of the old mast start work on cutting up copper and aluminium cable. Work on clearing the wreckage of the old mast, which was brought down by snow and ice 18 months ago was delayed while the committee of inquiry completed investigations. Photo: Laurie Mercer

Artist David Hockney is pictured at an exhibition of his work at the Lane Gallery, Bradford in February 1970. He visited his parents in Eccleshill and lectured to university students before returning to London.

Artist David Hockney is pictured at an exhibition of his work at the Lane Gallery, Bradford in February 1970. He visited his parents in Eccleshill and lectured to university students before returning to London. Photo: YPN

February 1970 and plans were revealed to demolish Monkhill Railway Station at Pontefract.

February 1970 and plans were revealed to demolish Monkhill Railway Station at Pontefract. Photo: YPN

The skirl of the bagpipes hailed a major competition win for 17-year-old David Steel from Featherstone in March 1970. But David, an apprentice baker, missed out on the glamour of his big win in the North-East England Solo Open Championship for Bagpipes, held in Newcastle. A mix-up in the marks meant that David had to watch the first, second and third prizes handed to other pipers. It was when the announcement was made that the winner had 64 points that David realised something was wrong. "My marked sheet from the judges showed I had a total of 65.5 points," recalled David. "The judge rectified the mistake and I was eventually proclaimed the winner but the shield had already been presented to someone else. I was given a special shield to mark my win." David was a member of the Pontefract and District Caledonian Society Pipe Band and has been playing the bagpipes for five years.

The skirl of the bagpipes hailed a major competition win for 17-year-old David Steel from Featherstone in March 1970. But David, an apprentice baker, missed out on the glamour of his big win in the North-East England Solo Open Championship for Bagpipes, held in Newcastle. A mix-up in the marks meant that David had to watch the first, second and third prizes handed to other pipers. It was when the announcement was made that the winner had 64 points that David realised something was wrong. "My marked sheet from the judges showed I had a total of 65.5 points," recalled David. "The judge rectified the mistake and I was eventually proclaimed the winner but the shield had already been presented to someone else. I was given a special shield to mark my win." David was a member of the Pontefract and District Caledonian Society Pipe Band and has been playing the bagpipes for five years. Photo: YPN

