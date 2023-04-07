17 scenes capturing life in some of the best-loved Leeds pubs during the 1990s

1 . The Victoria pub

Bridget McGourty, left, who had worked in the Victoria pub on Great George Street, Leeds, for 25 years, hands over a pint of Tetley's to Queen Victoria look-alike Moira Main. The pub celebrated its re-opening following a £300,000 refurbishment and, to mark Bridget's long service with the brewery, one of its bars was named after her. Photo: Charles Knight