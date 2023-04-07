News you can trust since 1890
17 scenes capturing life in some of the best-loved Leeds pubs during the 1990s

They were the homes away from home for many in the city during the 1990s.

By Joseph Keith
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

From Christmas parties and birthday celebrations to after-work drinks with friends, pubs in Leeds have always held a special place in the hearts of those who live here.

Here, we look back at scenes from some of the best-loved pubs in the city during the 1990s.

Bridget McGourty, left, who had worked in the Victoria pub on Great George Street, Leeds, for 25 years, hands over a pint of Tetley's to Queen Victoria look-alike Moira Main. The pub celebrated its re-opening following a £300,000 refurbishment and, to mark Bridget's long service with the brewery, one of its bars was named after her.

1. The Victoria pub

Bridget McGourty, left, who had worked in the Victoria pub on Great George Street, Leeds, for 25 years, hands over a pint of Tetley's to Queen Victoria look-alike Moira Main. The pub celebrated its re-opening following a £300,000 refurbishment and, to mark Bridget's long service with the brewery, one of its bars was named after her. Photo: Charles Knight

Ian and Margaret Wright, pictured in their pub's beer garden at The Crusader, in Garforth, Leeds.

2. The Crusader, Garforth

Ian and Margaret Wright, pictured in their pub's beer garden at The Crusader, in Garforth, Leeds. Photo: Mike Cowling

The Christmas display pictured inside the Woodcock pub in Leeds.

3. Woodcock pub

The Christmas display pictured inside the Woodcock pub in Leeds. Photo: BRUCE ROLLINSON

Richard and Janice Morley, who were new managers of the former Kirkstall Lites pub in Leeds.

4. Kirkstall Lites

Richard and Janice Morley, who were new managers of the former Kirkstall Lites pub in Leeds. Photo: Peter Thacker

