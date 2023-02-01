News you can trust since 1890
Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley

These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in a corner of west Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents in Armley, Wortley and Farnley. This gallery features 19 pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in LS12 before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these down the years? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Lost LS12 pubs

Enjoy these photo memories of pubs we have lost and lost in Armley, Wortley and Farnley. PIC: Mel Hulme

Photo: Mel Hulme

2. Pubs closed feature 19th aug 2011 Golden Lion, Armley Road, Leeds

Pubs closed feature 19th aug 2011 Golden Lion, Armley Road, Leeds

Photo: steve riding

3. Lost Leeds pubs

The Albion on Armley Road.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. The Ancestor

The Ancestor on Armley Ridge Road. Pictured is pub landlord David Lawlor and Armley Boxing Club coach Ian Bell in a boxing gym installed under the watering hole in January 2006.

Photo: YPN

