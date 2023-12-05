These photos celebrate the best of Burley in the 1950s.
1. Burley in the 1950s
Burley Liberal Club on Burley Road, at the corner with Roberts Place pictured in October 1959. When this club was demolished a replacement was built at the corner of Burley Road and Willow Road. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Burley in the 1950s
A bird's eye view of Burley Mills on Kirkstall Road in September 1950. In the foreground on the right are allotments. Burley Mills was built over a cutting giving access to the river. The River Aire can be seen to the right of the industrial complex. On far side of Kirkstall Road are terraced houses and newly built houses. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Burley in the 1950s
The entrance to Burley Mills on Kirkstall Road showing a large arched gateway. There is a clock above this. The ground floor windows have shutters. Along the road are the premises of Raleigh Industries Ltd., cycle makers. Pictured in September 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Burley in the 1950s
Wolseley Road in August 1955. The shop at No.11 was owned by A. Carnall, grocer. Above the door are signs for Stork Margarine and Cookeen in the window. There are jars of loose sweets visible. To the side of the shop is a bicycle on the stone set road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Burley in the 1950s
Metcalf Terrace looking towards Greystone Street in August 1956. The photo was taken from Metcalf Street. Washing can be seen in a yard where a little girl stands in the gateway. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Burley in the 1950s
Burley Mills Bridge pictured in September 1950. This was an iron suspension bridge over the river Aire at Burley Mills. It was built by Gott in the early 19th century. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net