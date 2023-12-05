2 . Burley in the 1950s

A bird's eye view of Burley Mills on Kirkstall Road in September 1950. In the foreground on the right are allotments. Burley Mills was built over a cutting giving access to the river. The River Aire can be seen to the right of the industrial complex. On far side of Kirkstall Road are terraced houses and newly built houses. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net