Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Burley and Kirkstall

These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in neighbouring Leeds suburbs.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 28th May 2023, 04:45 BST

They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents in Burley and Kirkstall. This gallery features pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in the community before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these down the years? These photos are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of lost pubs in Burley and Kirkstall.

1. Memories of Burley and Kirkstall pubs

Enjoy these photo memories of lost pubs in Burley and Kirkstall. Photo: Tony Johnson

The Haddon Hall on Bankfield Road pictured in March 2002. The inside featured in a couple of episodes of the Beiderbeck Tapes in the mid-1980s starring James Bowlam and Barbara Flynn. Was later converted to a Costcutter store and Indian buffet bar.

2. The Haddon Hall

The Haddon Hall on Bankfield Road pictured in March 2002. The inside featured in a couple of episodes of the Beiderbeck Tapes in the mid-1980s starring James Bowlam and Barbara Flynn. Was later converted to a Costcutter store and Indian buffet bar. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

The Queen on Burley Road pictured in April 1991.

3. The Queen

The Queen on Burley Road pictured in April 1991. Photo: YPN

The Duttons Ales owned Milford Inn at 243 Kirkstall Road. The landlord when this photo was taken in March 1966 was A.E. Biggins. Built in the late 19th century this public house had a smoke room to the right and a public bar to the left.

4. Milford Inn

The Duttons Ales owned Milford Inn at 243 Kirkstall Road. The landlord when this photo was taken in March 1966 was A.E. Biggins. Built in the late 19th century this public house had a smoke room to the right and a public bar to the left. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

