12 picture memories looking back at Leeds city centre in the late 1990s

Leeds city centre was a very different place three decades ago.

By Joseph Keith
2 minutes ago

Work was under way to create M621 link roads and builders were paving the way for a huge new NCP car park.

Here, the YEP rolls back the years to the late 1990s, looking at memories of Leeds city centre.

1. Leeds city centre in the 1990s

A larger than life 'genetically-engineered' animal - called Chimera - walked through the city centre in Leeds, as part of a campaign to end genetic engineering and the patenting of animals.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

2. Leeds city centre in the 1990s

Karen Edmonds, centre, of the Edmonds Dance School leading the line dancers in the Briggate Line Dancing Bonanza in Briggate, Leeds, as part of Rhythms of the City.

Photo: MEL HULME

3. Leeds city centre in the 1990s

One of the rides at the Valentines Fun Fair in Leeds city centre.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Leeds city centre in the 1990s

Youngsters from a Leeds primary school donned hard hats and yellow jackets to become engineers for the day, when they visited the construction site for the new M621/M1 link road in Leeds. The children from Ingram Road Primary School in Holbeck were shown progress on the £15m scheme. Pictured is pupil Thomas Hall, 8, with section engineer Mohammed Jajeh.

Photo: Mel Hulme

