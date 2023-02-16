12 picture memories looking back at Leeds city centre in the late 1990s

4 . Leeds city centre in the 1990s

Youngsters from a Leeds primary school donned hard hats and yellow jackets to become engineers for the day, when they visited the construction site for the new M621/M1 link road in Leeds. The children from Ingram Road Primary School in Holbeck were shown progress on the £15m scheme. Pictured is pupil Thomas Hall, 8, with section engineer Mohammed Jajeh.

Photo: Mel Hulme