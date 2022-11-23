News you can trust since 1890
16 Leeds city centre photo memories from 1996

It was the year Big Brother was watching you in the city centre and beyond.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

CCTV was installed in Leeds for the first time in 1996 with Briggate chosen as the location for the first camera focused on watching your every move from above. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrate a year in the life of your city centre in the mid-1990s. Among the memories are fundraisers, sporting events as well as shopping scenes and nightlife.

1. Leeds city centre in 1996

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds city centre in the 1990s. PIC: Dan Oxtoby

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

2. Leeds city centre in 1996

The installation of the first CCTV in Leeds. It was overseen by Coun Eamonn McGee, chair of the City Centre Committee.

Photo: Roy Fox

3. Leeds city centre in 1996

A workman surveys Leeds and Liverpool Canal where a section is being emptied to allow work on the locks close to the city centre in November 1996.

Photo: Bruce Greer

4. Leeds city centre in 1996

A group of actors in period costume from the Royal Armouries decide on a battle plan for the display's they will be staging in the city centre when the museum opened in March 1996.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

