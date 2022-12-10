It is the busy city centre shopping street which found a new lease of life in the early 1970s.
Lands Lane was pedestrianised in 1972 allowing shoppers an opportunity to hunt for bargains away from exhaust fumes and vehicle noise. It has been home to some much loved retailers down the decades including WH Smiths, Peter Jones China and HMV as well as ice cream sellers, streets artists and sculptures. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting life on the street down the decades.
1. Lands Lane memories
Enjoy these photo memories of Lands Lane down the decades. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Lands Lane memories
Lands Lane in June 1959.
Photo: YPN
3. Lands Lane memories
Intime Jewellers on Lands Lane pictured in April 1989. Posters advertise a stock clearance sale with watches at half price. A passageway on the right leads to the back of the shop.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Lands Lane memories
Lands Lane precinct at the corner with Albion Place pictured in April 1979. The fountain and precinct were opened on the April 12, 1972 by Environment Secretary Peter Walker. From the left, on Albion Place, shops include Bailey's, Nicola Anne, Willerby, Royce Manshop Ltd at number 27, Brandon House Ltd jeweller's at 28 and Ivey Travel at number 6 Lands Lane. A sign in the foreground informs that Lands Lane is a paved zone with vehicle restrictions.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net