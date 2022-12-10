Lands Lane was pedestrianised in 1972 allowing shoppers an opportunity to hunt for bargains away from exhaust fumes and vehicle noise. It has been home to some much loved retailers down the decades including WH Smiths, Peter Jones China and HMV as well as ice cream sellers, streets artists and sculptures. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting life on the street down the decades. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook