Leeds city centre memories: 16 photo gems take you down Briggate in the 1970s

These photos provide a fascinating snapshot of life on Briggate during the 1970s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

They provide a whistle stop tour of the stores, restaurants and pubs which will be remembered by a generation of bargain-hunters. Shops and stores in focus include Dolcis, Army and Navy Stores, Knobs and Knockers and Contact second hand goods as well as Starlight Room amusements and Whan Hai Chinese restaurant. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 10 Briggate stores locals want to see return including Woolworths and Littlewoods LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Briggate in the 1970s

Enjoy these photo memories from Briggate in the 1970s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Briggate in the 1970s

Briggate thronged with people in April 1979. On the left is J.Weir & Son 'the jeweller's who care' and further down, Debenhams. On the right, Dolcies shoe shop is visible on the corner with Albion Place, then Hornes and Hepworths followed by the Army Stores and Peter Lord's far right.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Briggate in the 1970s

Looking up from King Edward Street to Briggate and the junction with Albion Place in April 1979. Dolcis shoe shop is on the corner of Briggate and Albion PLace and above, at number 17 Albion Place, is Brook Street Bureau, office staff agency. West Riding House is visible in the background.

Photo: Leeds Department of Planning

4. Briggate in the 1970s

Lower Briggate in December 1979. Pictured is Contact second hand goods and Starlight Room amusements. On the right is the junction with Heaton's Court.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

LeedsThe Secret Library Leeds