11 photo memories taking you back to Leeds city centre in 2006

The Kaiser Chiefs were dining with lucky raffle winners at Bibis Italian restaurant and the finishing touches were being put on what would become Leeds' tallest building.

By Joseph Keith
51 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 6:24pm

The year 2006 was full of memorable moments for Leeds city centre.Here, the YEP has sifted back through our archives to bring you picture memories from two decades ago.

1. Leeds city centre in 2006

Graeme Atkinson, the construction manager at the Bridgewater Place, the tallest building in Leeds, stands on the top floor of the building the 31st floor, with a view of Leeds city centre in the background.

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Leeds city centre in 2006

Floodwater caused problems for commuters using Northern Street in Leeds city centre.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

3. Leeds city centre in 2006

Across The Tracks festival in Leeds city centre. Pictured, singer Milly performs with First World Record Allstars in Under The Arches in July, 2006.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. Leeds city centre in 2006

Dance group Lindy Friday, who organised a fundraising event in aid of the NSPCC at The Light, Leeds city centre in December, 2006.

Photo: James Hardisty

