Leeds city centre in the 1990s: A decade of shopping memories on Briggate

These photo memories are sure to evoke happy memories from a generation of city centre shoppers.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

They rewind to the 1990s to showcase the shops you (probably) visited on Briggate during an era when bargain hunters would spend the day (most likely Saturday) browsing and trying stuff on in retailers changing rooms rather than clicking to buy from a phone screen. They feature a range of shops and much more which will be familiar to shoppers who called the city centre a second home on a weekend back in the day. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

1. Briggate in the 1990s

Enjoy these shopping memories of Briggate in the 1990s. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

2. Briggate in the 19900s

Shoppers look at the window display at H Samuel in November 1998.

Photo: Peter Thacker

3. Briggate in the 1990s

Did you shop here back in the day? Littlewoods pictured in July 1997.

Photo: Peter Thacker

4. Briggate in the 1900s

Do you remember barber Alan Thickatch? He ran Alan's Hairdressers and was retiring in May 1997 after 50 years in the business.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

