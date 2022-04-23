Leeds city centre: Shops you visited on Briggate during the 1990s

Briggate has been the 'go to' destination for a generation of shoppers on the lookout for a bargain and a retail fix. This collection of photos rewinds to the 1990s and showcases the range of shops on offer to suit all tastes, styles and budgets. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 28 Leeds city centre shops you visited in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Briggate in the 1990s
September 1999 and along the left is H Samuel, jewellers, Saxone shoe shop, and Alliance and Leicester building society. On the right is Principles Fashions.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Briggate in the 1990s
On the left is Wendys fast food restaurant, then Borders books and music and Envy, a clothes shop.
3. Briggate in the 1990s
Shops running up Briggate are Schuh shoes, Dunne, then Thorntons Arcade, Starbucks Coffee. The next shop is vacant and is now To Let. It was formerly Duty Frees and before that Peel's Pound Shop.
4. Briggate in the 1990s
On right is Clinical Exchange, opticians, pictured in September 1999.
