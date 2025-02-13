Morley has welcomed a new dental practice this week, following the merger of two clinics into one.

The new mydentist practice, located on Queen Street in the Leeds market town, was officially launched on Tuesday, February 11, after a project that lasted just over three years.

This project brought together all dentists and staff from the previous clinics on Corporation Street and Windsor Court under one roof, led by practice manager Sarah Stephenson.

Sarah and her team welcomed their first patients this week. | Victor De Jesus

According to mydentist, this move marks a significant enhancement for the 15,000 patients in the Morley community.

They will now benefit from a modern, state-of-the-art facility that offers a wider range of treatments and improved wheelchair accessibility.

The merger and relocation have also resulted in a total of ten surgeries available at the new practice, providing essential services such as NHS dental care, affordable private treatment options, and aesthetic services.

With the increase in the number of surgeries, mydentist Morley has successfully recruited six new support team members and six dentists.

Sarah Stephenson expressed her excitement at the grand opening, stating: "I am delighted to reveal the new facilities and flexible appointment times that we can now offer to our patients.

“With our recent enhancements and expanded services, we are well-positioned to deliver a higher level of dental care and provide an even more exceptional experience for our community.

“The new practice is all on one floor, making it more accessible for patients with disabilities or limited mobility."

She added: "In a time when accessing NHS dentistry is a challenge due to the national shortage of dentists, we are pleased to have recruited new dentists, allowing us to expand our NHS capacity in the near future.

“We look forward to welcoming patients to the practice in the coming weeks and months."