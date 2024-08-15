Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The largest dental care provider in UK is set to relocate two of its practices in Morley, opening a new large-scale practice in a former furniture shop on the Leeds market town high street following an investment of £1.7 million.

The new mydentist practice will be located on 129 Queen Street - in the venue of the former The Furniture Centre which closed down in 2024 - and is set to be larger than the current practices in Morley, on Corporation Street and Windsor Court.

It will see ten surgeries and a team of over 24 dentists, dental nurses, reception staff, treatment co-ordinators and managers, according to a spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new clinic is taking over the now-closed The Furniture Centre on Queen Street in Morley. | mydentist

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to open in January 2025, the Queen Street practice will see the current two practices in the market town merge together into a single site, with the aim of providing patients with an “enhanced choice” of treatment options and staff with improved facilities and technology.

John Hudson, Property Director at mydentist, said: “We’re thrilled to be on track to open our new Morley practice in 2025. This new, purpose-built practice will not only offer improved facilities for our dedicated practice teams, but also more choice for our patients.

“The move marks an exciting chapter for mydentist, and we look forward to continuing to provide the community with vital dental care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new practice will mark a “substantial enhancement” for the over 16,000 patients at the two clinics in Morley, who according to the company will benefit from a “modern, state-of-the-art practice”, a greater range of dental treatments and technology, as well as improved travel links and wheelchair and disabled access.

Nicola Wood, Area Development Manager at mydentist, added: “The move to Queen Street will substantially improve access to our practice, with better transport links and parking options for our patients.

“While we work to ensure the practice is ready to open its doors officially in January, our teams at both Corporation Street and Windsor Court remain committed to providing patients with the best possible level of care.

“We look forward to welcoming patients into the new practice in December and to continuing to deliver affordable care to the community of Morley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for use of premises as Class E (commercial, business and service) establishment was submitted to Leeds City Council on August 1, 2024, with a determination deadline set for September 26.