Twin brothers Dr Hussein and Dr Hassan Dalghous launched their new Yorkshire Dental Suite in Guiseley on Thursday, January 16.
In taking over the former Yorkshire Rose pub, the brothers honoured Leeds United and the community by preserving the mural which has become synonymous with the building.
Here are 17 pictures from the grand opening of the new clinic:
