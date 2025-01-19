17 pictures of the new Yorkshire Dental Suite in Leeds opening at the former Yorkshire Rose pub in Guiseley

Published 19th Jan 2025, 11:30 BST

Leeds’ newest dental clinic opened this week in the location of a former Leeds United pub.

Twin brothers Dr Hussein and Dr Hassan Dalghous launched their new Yorkshire Dental Suite in Guiseley on Thursday, January 16.

In taking over the former Yorkshire Rose pub, the brothers honoured Leeds United and the community by preserving the mural which has become synonymous with the building.

Here are 17 pictures from the grand opening of the new clinic:

1. Yorkshire Dental Suite at the former Yorkshire Rose pub in Guiseley.

2. A gran opening event was held on January 16.

3. Twins Dr Hassan and Dr Hussein Dalghous in the new Yorkshire Dental Suite Guiseley.

4. Dr Abdul Dalghous with his sons at the grand opening.

5. Yorkshire Dental Suite Guiseley opened its doors on Thursday, January 16.

6. Radiology suite in the new dental clinic.

