Plans to transform a cherished children’s hospice with a £22 million redevelopment project have taken a significant step forward.

Martin House Children’s Hospice, the Boston Spa-based charity, has now raised more than £1 million of its £2 million public fundraising target for the ambitious work.

Martin House. | Martin House

It will now enter the second phase of redevelopment, which will see a new teenage wing, hydrotherapy pool, and education centre.

As the campaign gains momentum, Martin House has strengthened its senior team with two key appointments to help drive the final push.

Laura Barnes joins as Head of Marketing and Communications, bringing 18 years of experience in the not-for-profit sector, including more than a decade at Macmillan Cancer Support.

Also announced is the permanent appointment of Robyn Mountain Wade as Director of Income Generation. Robyn, who has been with the hospice for over six years, steps up from her previous role as Head of Fundraising and has more than two decades of charity sector experience.

Martin House supports children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their families from across West, North and East Yorkshire. ‘The Build’ is a multi-phase redevelopment of the hospice to ensure it can meet rising demand and offer state-of-the-art care facilities for generations to come.

Clair Holdsworth, Chief Executive at Martin House Children’s Hospice, said: “Laura is joining our charity at a pivotal time, as we edge closer towards completing The Build. She brings a wealth of experience that will strengthen the marketing team as we begin to look beyond The Build, to the new era of the charity.

“We’re also pleased to announce Robyn’s permanent appointment as Director of Income Generation; having been with us for more than six years, Robyn is a crucial part of the team, and we’re very grateful for the impact she’s made on the hospice and its ambitious fundraising targets.”

The public fundraising campaign aims to hit its £2 million target by winter 2025, with Martin House calling on supporters across Yorkshire to help bring its bold vision for the future of children’s palliative care to life.