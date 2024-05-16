Boston Spa: 10 of the best photos take you back to the Leeds village in the 1980s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th May 2024, 04:45 BST

Life along Boston Spa’s High Street falls under the spotlight in this trip down memory lane tp the 1980s.

The Royal Hotel on High Street pictured in February 1980. The junction with Royal Terrace is on the right.

The Royal Hotel on High Street pictured in February 1980. The junction with Royal Terrace is on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Do you remember this shop on the corner of he High Street and Bridge Road? Pictured in September 1980.

Do you remember this shop on the corner of he High Street and Bridge Road? Pictured in September 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Buildings on the High Street can be seen on the left and the gable end of no 181, a post office, can be seen on the right. Pictured in September 1980.

Buildings on the High Street can be seen on the left and the gable end of no 181, a post office, can be seen on the right. Pictured in September 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The High Street in September 1980. No 181, a post office, can be seen on the right; it has a red post box in the front wall. No 179 can be seen to the left. A bus stop for service no 79 can be seen to the front of the picture.

The High Street in September 1980. No 181, a post office, can be seen on the right; it has a red post box in the front wall. No 179 can be seen to the left. A bus stop for service no 79 can be seen to the front of the picture. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

179 High Street - these premises sell wines and spirits. The gable end of no 181, the post office, can be seen to the right. Pictured in September 1980.

179 High Street - these premises sell wines and spirits. The gable end of no 181, the post office, can be seen to the right. Pictured in September 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Buildings on the west side of Church Street pictured in January 1982, including Pandora's Box on the right.

Buildings on the west side of Church Street pictured in January 1982, including Pandora's Box on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

