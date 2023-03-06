58-year-old Michael, who lives in Horsforth, decided to get the ‘ulcer’ looked at after realising that drinks were stinging. After being referred for a biopsy by the Ear, Throat and Nose department at Leeds General Infirmary, he was diagnosed with throat cancer. What Michael had initially believed was an ulcer was in fact a 6cm tumour in his throat.

He explained: “Drinks were starting to sting - hot and cold. I just thought it needed looking at. I was smoking at the time as well so I was worried. Once I went in, the GP had a look and obviously thought there was something wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was sent into the Ear, Nose and Throat department at the LGI. They referred me for a biopsy and I was then diagnosed with throat cancer, attached to my left tonsil. It had invaded the muscles at the back of my throat. From thinking I had an ulcer at the back of my mouth, I had a 6cm tumour in my throat.”

Michael was given the all-clear last year. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Michael experienced various emotions following his diagnosis, with shock and fear being among them. He said: “You feel numb. You can't process it. You've read stories about cancer but for someone to say you have it, it was awful. I felt awful for my family and I felt guilty for smoking, so I felt guilt. I was scared.

"Most of all, I couldn't really process it. It's only recently that I've been looking back over my notes and it's only then you realise how serious it was. It's difficult to think about what I was feeling at the time because I was in a state of shock, I think.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tumour had invaded his muscles, meaning his cancer was inoperable. Therefore, what followed was intensive treatment consisting of 35 sessions of radiotherapy and three cycles of chemotherapy.

Michael said: “Once you are diagnosed with cancer, everything just clicks into place - or I found it did. My doctor and my consultant explained what was going to happen with regards to treatment. Because of the tumour invading my muscles, it was inoperable. I couldn't have an operation to remove this tumour so it had to be chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The tumour had invaded his muscles, meaning his cancer was inoperable. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I had 35 radiotherapy appointments, every day Monday to Friday, and three chemotherapy appointments in between that. Chemotherapy is not nice, at all. That hospitalised me twice with infections.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the physical effects of treatment, Michael experienced the psychological toll of having cancer. He said: “You feel like you're abnormal - why am I doing this? Why can't I keep food down? You do feel like you're on your own but you're not. You're not on your own at all.”

However, Michael was eventually given the all-clear in February 2022. Over a year on, he is now well and truly back into the swing of his life but remains under the watchful eye of the NHS.

He said: “Once you get the all-clear, it's like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders.I was called in and obviously you're nervous. I just sat down, he turned his little screen round and it showed a before and after. I was there with my wife and it was just tears - everything just floods out.

“You've just got to have hope, you really have, You've got to trust the NHS. You read all sorts of things about them but they have been so amazing. Even now, I'm a year free and I have to go every two months for five years. The support you receive is amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad