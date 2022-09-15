News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Why Horsforth is amongst the best places to live in Leeds according to local estate agents

The north-west town of Horsforth has long been featured on lists of the best places to live in Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:30 pm

Given the top spot in a list created by prominent estate specialists Manning Stainton, Horsforth has been hailed a wonderful place to settle down thanks to its host of recreational activities and good schools nearby.

Here the YEP takes a look at why Horsforth remains a much-admired town in the city of Leeds.

READ THIS: This stunning six bedroom home in South Milford has its own summer house

1. Wonderful historic architecture

Part of Horsforth's appeal is its wonderful historic architecture that differs from other towns in Leeds. Horsforth has a large percentage of sandstone buildings sourced from local quarries, more than any other part of the city.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

2. Host of bars, restaurants and shops

Between Horsforth Town Street and New Road Side, there is a host of bars, restaurants and shops, including Classy Crafts, Dressie Boutique and Leevans Jewellers.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

3. Horsforth Hall Park is another fantastic feature

Horsforth Hall Park is another fantastic feature of the town, with a playground, bandstand, cricket pitch and a bowling green, plus a range of local sports clubs.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

4. Some great property investment opportunities

Horsforth also has some great property investment opportunities, with sold prices up by 3% over the last year, and 13% up on the 2019 peak of £290,797 according to Rightmove.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
HorsforthLeedsManning Stainton
Next Page
Page 1 of 2