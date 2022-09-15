Given the top spot in a list created by prominent estate specialists Manning Stainton, Horsforth has been hailed a wonderful place to settle down thanks to its host of recreational activities and good schools nearby.
Here the YEP takes a look at why Horsforth remains a much-admired town in the city of Leeds.
1. Wonderful historic architecture
Part of Horsforth's appeal is its wonderful historic architecture that differs from other towns in Leeds. Horsforth has a large percentage of sandstone buildings sourced from local quarries, more than any other part of the city.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Host of bars, restaurants and shops
Between Horsforth Town Street and New Road Side, there is a host of bars, restaurants and shops, including Classy Crafts, Dressie Boutique and Leevans Jewellers.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Horsforth Hall Park is another fantastic feature
Horsforth Hall Park is another fantastic feature of the town, with a playground, bandstand, cricket pitch and a bowling green, plus a range of local sports clubs.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Some great property investment opportunities
Horsforth also has some great property investment opportunities, with sold prices up by 3% over the last year, and 13% up on the 2019 peak of £290,797 according to Rightmove.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson