Mike Bates, 42, nearly lost his son Gabe on numerous occasions after he was born prematurely and later contracted meningitis. Inspired by the care his son received at Leeds Children’s Hospital, Mike decided to embark on the challenge to raise money for Leeds Hospitals Charity, of which Leeds Children’s Hospital is a beneficiary.

The row has generated over £170,000 for the charity, which itself raises funds for projects ‘above and beyond what the NHS can provide’. Mike said: “None of the training I did could have prepared me for the reality of what it’s like alone at sea, not only battling the elements but also my own thoughts. At times, I struggled both physically and mentally, but I powered on through thanks to messages of support from friends and family which helped me remember why I put myself through this challenge.

“I am eternally grateful to Leeds Children’s Hospital and the care they have provided for my son and all children they look after. This challenge was a way for me to show my support and thanks that pushed me out of my comfort zone.”

The row has generated over £170,000 for Leeds Hospitals Charity. Image: Atlantic Campaigns

Mike spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post in December before taking on the feat of endurance. Mike said: "We nearly lost him [Gabe] a few times and they brought him back. It's a high-stress, high-emotion environment. You're out of control, all your trust goes over to the doctors and the equipment. There are other families right now going through exactly the same process.”