The 24/7 laboratory is being created to provide urgent facilities to support clinical teams at the LGI when the main pathology service relocates to a new laboratory, currently under construction at St James’s Hospital.

Simon Worthington, the Trust’s Director of Finance and Senior Responsible Officer for the Building the Leeds Way Programme, said: “We have reached yet another exciting milestone within our project that is set to transform pathology services for both Leeds and West Yorkshire. While many of our pathology teams will move to the new St James’s site later in the year, the AHL will continue to provide a vital service at the LGI, giving clinical teams on-site access to urgent and emergency testing when required.

“It will also allow our staff to work in an environment that is equipped with new technology, supporting our drive to improve the way we provide diagnostic testing for people right across our region.”

Pictured are staff at the Leeds General Infirmary (LGI).

Morris and Spottiswood started construction of the AHL this week and is set to complete it in summer 2023.

Staff will move into the new building on a phased basis at the end of 2023 and into 2024. Once vacated, the Old Medical School will form part of a plan to use surplus estate at the LGI to develop an innovation village, which is expected to deliver up to 4,000 new jobs and almost £13 billion.