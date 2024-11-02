A new “high tech” community health centre has opened in Leeds.

Opening last week, the Harehills Community health centre was built during a period of economic turbulence and was spearheaded by Rohin Dhand, founder of Mayfair Group Investment.

The official was launch was attended by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung.

Coun Katung said: "The opening of Harehills Community Centre is a significant milestone for the local community. This centre will serve as a hub for connection, learning, and support, offering a safe and welcoming space for residents of all ages.

“It represents a step forward in fostering unity, providing essential services, and empowering the people of Harehills to come together and thrive.”

While the Harehills Community Health Centre is already serving a vital role in the community, there is still space available on the second floor of the development.

This area spans over 520 square meters and presents an opportunity for further healthcare services to be introduced to the centre. Rohin and his team are actively exploring options to develop this space into a walk-in centre or other ancillary healthcare uses, which would enhance the range of services available to the local community.

Once this space is fully utilised, the Harehills centre will be considered fully complete, further cementing its role as a critical healthcare hub for the area.

Hilary Brockway, Practice Manager, said: “At North Leeds Medical practice, we were very excited to move to Harehills Community Health Centre, it is a fantastic building and we have had great feedback from our patients.

“The space has allowed us to run additional clinics and bring in other services, which will improve access for our patients and, we hope, reduce health inequalities.”

Rohin was inspired into the medical field by his father, Rajeev Dhand, whose legacy in Leeds’ healthcare sector spans more than four decades.

In 1983, Rajeev opened his first pharmacy in Chapeltown, borrowing money from family and friends - a common practice among first-generation Indian immigrants.