The new building will enable North Leeds Medical Practice to revolutionise the primary care currently delivered by its Milan Street surgery.

Construction works will start in early 2022 on Harehills Community Health Centre, which will be located next to the Asda supermarket on Harehills Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for new £4million medical centre on Harehills Lane given green light

The three-storey centre will serve patients living in Harehills, Burmantofts and Richmond Hill and will include the GP surgery and a retail pharmacy, plus space for additional community health services.

Doctor Marcus Julier, GP Partner of North Leeds Medical Practice confirmed that the practice was close to closure if suitable premises could not be secured.

“The state of our Milan Street premises made it impossible for us to deliver the standards of care that our growing patient list of 10,000 deserves, so we are therefore delighted that the plans have been approved for the new centre", he added.

"It will provide a suitable and modern environment for our practice team to deliver even better care for our local community.”

Leeds-based MGI Healthcare Developments is developing the centre on behalf of North Leeds Medical Practice and founding CEO Rohin Dhand said of the planning decision, “We’ve worked on this project with Dr. Julier and the practice team for more than three years and after submitting plans to Leeds City Council over twelve months ago, we’re delighted they have now been approved.

"As a Leeds based organisation, we’re looking forward to delivering this purpose-built medical centre for an area that desperately needs it and we know it will play an important role in the community.”

Both Harehills and Burmantofts were highlighted by the NHS Leeds CCG as two of several deprived areas in the city which are facing growing health inequality.

In the action plan released in 2020 by Public Health England, it was revealed that the life expectancy for men in the city’s most deprived areas is 11.5 years lower than those living in the least deprived and for women, the gap is 9.4 years.