11 humble photos take you back to Harehills in the 1980s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

It was the decade a community made a stand to save an 80-year-old butcher’s shop which was threatened with the chop.

More than 500 customers backed a fight to save George Stephenson’s one of five shops on Harehills Lane threatened with demolition. Council chiefs wanted to knock down the row of five terraced shops at the junction with Foundry Approach because they were on the route of the proposed elevated transport system from Whinmoor to Middleton. The threat of the bulldozer had left Stephen Catley, whose dad started work in the butcher’s when it opened in 1908 and his partner David Lemon devastated. This was the 1980s and is one of 12 photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating life in the suburb. Other shops in focus include Parmar’s, Grandways and Amrik’s. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories from around Harehills in the 1980s.

1. Harehills in the 1980s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Harehills in the 1980s. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Electrical retailer Amrik's on Harehills Lane was the place to go for hi-fi, TV and video. Pictured in August 1986.

2. Harehills in the 1980s

Electrical retailer Amrik's on Harehills Lane was the place to go for hi-fi, TV and video. Pictured in August 1986. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
An army of painters gets to work on empty houses in June 1981.

3. Harehills in the 1980s

An army of painters gets to work on empty houses in June 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Cars parked on Nice Avenue in April 1982.

4. Harehills in the 1980s

Cars parked on Nice Avenue in April 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Did you remember Parmar's food store? Pictured in November 1982.

5. Harehills in the 1980s

Did you remember Parmar's food store? Pictured in November 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Raiders, possibly armed, escaped with more than £1,000 from the Halifax Building Society on Roundhay Road in August 1981. Two men - one with a small grey 'handgun' - ordered a cashier to hand over the cash after they walked in to the branch.

6. Harehills in the 1980s

Raiders, possibly armed, escaped with more than £1,000 from the Halifax Building Society on Roundhay Road in August 1981. Two men - one with a small grey 'handgun' - ordered a cashier to hand over the cash after they walked in to the branch. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.