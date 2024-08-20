11 humble photos take you back to Harehills in the 1980s

More than 500 customers backed a fight to save George Stephenson’s one of five shops on Harehills Lane threatened with demolition. Council chiefs wanted to knock down the row of five terraced shops at the junction with Foundry Approach because they were on the route of the proposed elevated transport system from Whinmoor to Middleton. The threat of the bulldozer had left Stephen Catley, whose dad started work in the butcher’s when it opened in 1908 and his partner David Lemon devastated. This was the 1980s and is one of 12 photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating life in the suburb. Other shops in focus include Parmar’s, Grandways and Amrik’s. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia