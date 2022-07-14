The city has a plethora of green spaces which can be excellent places to visit for days out, particularly when the sun is shining.

Trips to parks are also easier on the wallet, a helpful and welcome bonus with the country in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis.

They also provide opportunity for exercise and the Yorkshire Evening Post have assembled a handy list of Leeds parks that families may wish to frequent this summer.

Golden Acre Park, Bramhope

Otley Rd, Bramhope, Leeds LS16 8BQ

One of the most instantly recognisable Leeds parks, it is located six miles north of the the city centre.

The circular lakeside walk is perfect for stretching the legs and the vast green spaces are ideal for playing and exploring.

There are also tea rooms on site when it is time for a rest and some refreshments, and free parking is available off Otley Road and Arthington Road.

Roundhay Park, Roundhay

Mansion Ln, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2HH

Roundhay Park is home to playgrounds, a skate park, sport pitches and of course, Tropical World.

With its array of attractions for children to enjoy, it is not a surprise that families often flock to Roundhay Park in the summer.

Located three miles north of the city centre, there is free parking available.

Yeadon Tarnfield Park, Yeadon

Cemetery Road, Yeadon, LS19 7UR

As well as a tarn. the park boasts a playground and a BMX track.

It is also ideal for a scenic walk and even boasts excellent views of planes taking off and landing courtesy of the nearby Leeds Bradford Airport.

There are three car parks close by and the park is 9 miles north-west of Leeds city centre.

Pudsey Park

Church Lane, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 7RR

At Pudsey Park, children can explore a huge playground and there is also a skate park located next to it.

There is no parking available but it is within close vicinity of Pudsey Bus Station and there is roadside parking on nearby streets.

It is located five miles west of the city centre.

Temple Newsam

Temple Newsam Rd, Leeds LS15 0AE

If the historic house is not enough of an attraction, the Temple Newsam grounds offer plenty for children.

There is a rare breed conservation farm, family play bays featuring toys linked to the history of the house, and an under-8s playground.

Temple Newsam has both free and charged car parks, so getting down early to secure a free spot is advised.

Google Maps estimates that a drive from the city centre takes nine minutes.

Farnley Hall Park

Hall Lane, Farnley, Leeds, LS12 5HA

Located four miles west of the city centre, the park has lots for children to enjoy.

It boasts a sprawling grassland, a playground and woodland walks,

Parking is available on site.

Otley Chevin Forest Park

Chevin Forest Park LS21 3DD

A designated nature reserve, the park can be found 10 miles north-west of the city centre.

Offering scenic views and orienteering routes, the park is a great place for a family walk and children may even catch a glimpse of wildlife.