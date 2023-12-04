A school in Leeds has been named the Sunday Times’ school of the year in the north of England.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) has claimed the North Independent School of the Year 2024 as part of the Sunday Times’ Parent Power guide, widely regarded as the most authoritative account on schools in the UK.

The award marks the third time the school at Alwoodley Gates has been recognised by the newspaper in the last four years, with the school being awarded the North Independent Secondary School of the Year in 2020 and North Independent Secondary School of the Decade in 2021.

Sue Woodroofe, GSAL Principal and Chair of The Heads’ Conference, revealed the news to parents and pupils in a video.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunday Times noted that GSAL was one of the biggest risers nationally, up 53 places on last year to rank 106 overall among independent schools in the UK. It also praised the schools bursary programme, with the school spending more than £1 million giving out at least 100 means-tested bursaries every year, with almost half the bursary students not paying any fees.

Sue Woodroofe, GSAL Principal and Chair of The Heads’ Conference, said: “We are a very grounded school. Our motto - ‘Be inspired’ - sums us up very well.”

Revealing the news to students and parents, Woodroofe said: “We are thrilled to be able to share this news. It’s a true testament to the hard work of our students, staff and the wider GSAL community.

“It’s also recognition of the progressive steps we’ve taken in many areas: in our teaching and learning; in the investment we’ve made in our facilities; our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion; the depth and breadth of our co-curricular programme; our ambitious sustainability initiatives and so much more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad