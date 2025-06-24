Motor neurone disease campaigner Lindsey Burrow and medal-laden Olympians are among the seven distinguished individuals set to receive an honorary doctorate from Leeds Beckett University.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other university alumni set to be honoured include former Leeds City Council chief executive Tom Riordan CBE and leader of The Hunslet Club, Dennis Robbins.

The awards will be made alongside the graduation of nearly 8,000 students in ceremonies at the First Direct Arena from July 14 to 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Physiotherapist and MND campaigner Lindsey Burrow will become an Honorary Doctor of the University for her public and voluntary service. The award recognises Lindsey’s inspiring journey supporting her late husband and former Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow CBE through his heroic battle with MND.

Lindsey Burrow said she was “deeply honoured” to receive the honorary doctorate, saying: “This recognition means so much, not just to me, but to everyone affected by MND.

(clockwise from top left): Lindsay Burrow, Alex Yee, Tom Riordan CBE and Emily Campbell are set to receive honorary doctorates. | Leeds Beckett University

“Raising awareness and funds for the MND community is something I’m incredibly passionate about, and I feel privileged to be able to use my voice to continue Rob’s legacy.

“As an NHS physiotherapist, I’ve seen first-hand the power of compassion and care — and I’ll continue to champion both in everything I do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weightlifter Emily Campbell and triathletes Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE and Alex Yee MBE will be awarded honorary doctorates for their service to sport.

Emily, who completed a BSc (Hons) in Sport and Exercise Science in 2016, has used the success achieved with medals in both Tokyo and Paris to champion inclusion and inspire participation in sport.

The first British weightlifter to win two Olympic medals in modern times, Emily said: “To receive this honorary doctorate from the establishment where it all started for me is a very special feeling. This university holds very special memories for me and I’m excited to return for this monumental occasion."

Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE, triple Olympic medalist triathlete, said it was an 'absolute privilege' to receive the honorary doctorate. | Leeds Beckett University

Alex provided one of the enduring memories of the Paris 2024 games with a dramatic finish to claim individual gold, taking his personal Olympic medal tally to four. Two of those were won in the team event alongside fellow sports science graduate Georgia, who also claimed individual silver in Tokyo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Olympic and world champion triathlete said it was a “huge honour”, adding: “Leeds Beckett took a chance on me after some exam challenges due to my crash, and I will always be extremely grateful. The program in Leeds supported my rehab and I was delighted to reward Leeds Beckett with some significant BUCS results.

“Thank you for your support and for this further recognition – I will do my best to continue to make you proud.”

Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE, triple Olympic medalist triathlete, said: “It’s an absolute privilege and a huge shock (the good kind) to be receiving an honorary doctorate, from the university I have spent so much time at.

“Whether that was for my undergraduate or post undergraduate for my professional triathlon career, I have such a connection with Leeds Beckett so to now be honoured with a doctorate it feels so special!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Robbins, chief executive of The Hunslet Club, said: “It is a real honour to receive this type of recognition from one of Leeds’s finest institutions." | Leeds Beckett University

Performance artist Rose English is to be awarded an honorary doctorate for service to the arts. Leeds Beckett is recognising alumna Rose’s remarkable five-decade career as a pioneering figure in performance art.

Former Leeds City Council chief executive Tom Riordan CBE will receive an Honorary Doctorate to recognise his service to the city over almost three decades in public service roles in Leeds and now national government.

Mr Riordan CBE, second permanent secretary to the Department of Health and Social Care, said it was a “huge privilege” to receive the award”. He said: “I've worked in Leeds for most of my career and love the city and the people I worked with at the council, to whom I am indebted. I also owe so much to the partners across the public, private and third sectors who built the ‘Team Leeds’ culture. None epitomise that partnership ethos more than Leeds Beckett, a brilliant university that enables many local students to achieve their potential. I consider the award a tribute to the public service workers that all CEOs rely on every day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community leader Dennis Robbins is to be awarded an honorary doctorate for service to the city. Dennis provides exceptional leadership of The Hunslet Club, reflecting a lifelong commitment to helping young people reach their potential.

He said: “It is a real honour to receive this type of recognition from one of Leeds’s finest institutions. Working for 25 years in the charity sector has been extremely fulfilling and rewarding and receiving an award such as this is a pleasant and unexpected surprise.”

Professor Peter Slee, vice chancellor of Leeds Beckett University, said: “On behalf of Leeds Beckett University, I would like to congratulate these inspirational and distinguished individuals on their achievement.

“I am delighted that we are recognising diverse accomplishments and talent which have such significant impact locally, nationally and globally. Their successes provide inspiration for this year’s graduating students.”