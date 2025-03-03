The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will be a two-day festival this year as thousands of runners pay tribute to the Leeds Rhinos legend and raise huge sums for charity.

The latest edition of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, in partnership with Clarion, takes place on Sunday, May 11 and is the first since Burrow died last June, four and a half years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

Organisers Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All say two new additions will make the annual event “even more inclusive and provide diverse opportunities for people to get involved”. For the first time, the marathon will include a relay, for teams of seven, celebrating Burrow’s iconic playing jersey number.

The inaugural MND Mile will take place the previous day, providing a shorter, accessible option for individuals of all ages and abilities. The MND Mile will feature a dedicated one-mile route around the Leeds Beckett Headingley campus and is part of a partnership between Run For All and the university.

Lindsey Burrow, wife of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, seen at the launch of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon at AMT Headingley Stadium today. Picture taken by Simon Hulme.

Runners will set off in waves throughout the day, starting on the hour, to encourage as many as possible to get involved. A family fun day will add to the celebratory atmosphere. The marathon relay tackles the full 26.2-mile course, with each member completing a designated leg of varying distance.

Organisers say that allows friends, family or colleagues to participate together “sharing the challenge and experiencing the marathon triumph as a collective group”. Representatives from Run For All, Leeds City Council and the event’s official charity partners MND Association, Leeds Hospitals Charity, MyName'5 Doddie, Gloucester Rugby Foundation (4ED) and Stand Against MND attended today’s (MOnday) 2025 launch at Rhinos’ AMT Headingley Stadium, along with Burrow’s widow Lindsey.

Run For All’s operations director Tristan Batley-Kyle said: “We’re incredibly proud to be launching the relay and MND Mile to make this year’s Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon even more special. The additional events provide a fantastic opportunity for everyone to be part of this special event and we encourage as many as possible to come along and get involved.

“The relay allows those who might not be able to complete the full marathon distance to get involved, with teams of seven completing the varying distances of the seven legs. We’re thrilled to be working with Leeds Beckett University to be able to provide the MND Mile. The shorter distance again allows everyone to get involved and the family fun day aspect brings the day to a close with a plethora of celebrations.”

Peter Mackreth, Dean of Carnegie School of Sport, added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Run For All to host the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon Relay and MND Mile on our Leeds Beckett University campus. It’s a real privilege to support an event that facilitates members of our community in raising funds for and awareness of MND, and adds to the wonderful legacy Rob has left.”

Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, councillor Jonathan Pryor, has experienced the marathon from the sharp end.

“As someone who has taken part for each of the last two years, I know what a special occasion it is for our city,” he said. “I’m sure these new additions will make 2025’s event even more memorable and prove really popular with people who want to get involved without facing the daunting prospect of tackling all 26 miles of the main race.”

Councillor Salma Arif, the council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, hailed the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon as “a great advert for the city [which] highlights the important role that sport and physical activity plays in local life all year round.”

She went on: “By bringing people together and raising money for a whole host of charities, 2025’s event once again promises to be the perfect tribute to the incredible achievements of Rob Burrow – a true and much-missed Leeds legend.”

Those looking to get involved can sign up at here.