A longstanding youth club in Leeds that has been a “Godsend” to generations of parents and children is hoping to expand, as it continues to support young people with life’s ever changing challenges.

The Hunslet Club has received record numbers of young people through its doors recently. As many as 109 children attended its free Junior Youth Club on January 30.

The youth centre, on Hillidge Roa, is one of the biggest and most influential in the country, having helped thousands of young people in the area since it opened in 1940, during the Second World War.

The Hunslet Club has helped generations of young people in Leeds since opening in 1940 | National World

Among the alumni is former rugby playing star Jason Robinson, who scored a try to help England secure the 2003 World Cup Final.

But as CEO Dennis Robbins explained, the club’s ethos has always been about supporting every young person who walks through the door and giving them equal attention so that they are ready for the hardships of life.

“I call them rough diamonds”, he said.

“There’s thousands of thousands of kids that have come through and gone on to do well in life.

“We always strive to ensure they are able to reach their full potential, no matter their financial circumstances, and it affects a lot of people in the right way.”

Mr Robbins knows full well how inspiring the club can be, having attended as a nine-year-old and then going on to volunteer as a boxing coach for years before being made CEO in 2004.

The passionate staff and volunteers are integral to The Hunslet Club's continued impact on young people. From left are Jennie Baldwin-Baker Angela Haigh, Soe Smith-Leung, Donna Hall, Jermaine Norman, Josh Parkin. | National World

Now 62-years-old, Mr Robbins said that one of the priorities is creating a “nice and safe environment” and offering “stability” for those from across the Leeds district attending the clubs and classes.

He said: “Most parents don’t want young people walking around the streets in the evening, especially when it’s dark, so youth centres are so important.

“The alternative is having them sat in their bedrooms and we don’t want that either. We want them off their phones and socialising and learning things.”

The club has more than 3,000 members who engage in the range of sessions that include dance, sports, youth workshops and various educational courses, all of which are affordable.

The 60 plus members of staff and dozens of volunteers are also integral to the club’s effectiveness, with Mr Robbins saying: “Without positive and motivated people around a place like this it’s difficult to achieve, but that’s what we have in abundance here.

“It’s a club that offers so much. We get people coming back either with their kids or to volunteer and support us saying ‘I came when I was young and it was brilliant’.

Abigail Green, aged eight, said: "I like going there a lot because it keeps me active and I have fun and I learn so much" | National World

For mother-of-three Emma Kinsey the Hunslet Club has been a “godsend”. She said: “With my kids doing activities nearly every day, it’s such a relief to have somewhere that’s affordable and close by.

“What really means a lot is how my child with special needs feels so welcome and safe here.

“The staff are amazing, and the whole place just feels like a proper community. It’s somewhere my kids can really thrive, and I’m grateful for everything they do."

Soe Smith-Leung, senior youth and intervention worker, added that current socio-economic struggles are feeding into the record numbers of young people coming to the centre, adding: “People travel from far and wide to visit us and make use of our facilities.

“The passionate staff and volunteers are the backbone of our organisation and strive to help all young people achieve their full potential. I am proud of the services we can offer to young people across the city and as a Club we will continue to reach as many young people as possible."

The Hunslet Club provides a wide range of sessions, including dance, sports, youth workshops/intervention and various educational courses. | National World

However, while some youth centres struggle with financial issues and face the risk of closure, Mr Robbins added that the club’s main concern currently is expanding to be able to deal with the increasing demand.

He said: “We’re currently working with Leeds City Council to deliver a new world-class youth facility in the next two years that would be three times the size of the club we are in now.

“This building we are in is over 70 years old. Whilst it’s the best youth centre in Leeds, it’s still not good enough. It’s past it’s best and the young people of Leeds deserve better.”

One of those best placed to tell of the club’s enduring popularity and impact is eight-year-old attendee Abigail Green, who goes to boxing, tap, majorettes, dance, football, ballet and youth club across five nights a week.

She said: “I spend a lot of time at The Hunslet Club. I like going to there a lot because it keeps me active and I have fun and I learn so much. I feel happy when I am there"

To find out more visit The Hunslet Club website or contact them on 0113 2716489.