Published 24th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST
Iconic electronic music act The Prodigy are set to ignite the First Direct Arena as they return to Leeds.

The show marks the return of the legendary Electronic Punks, who will be joined by British house and techno DJ Carl Cox for a night of unrelenting energy and genre-defying music.

Fans can expect The Prodigy to blast through a powerhouse headline set, featuring tracks from across their seven UK number one albums, including classics like Firestarter, Breathe, and Omen, as well as new material.

Legendary electronic music act The Prodigy have announced a show at the First Direct Arena in April 2026.placeholder image
Legendary electronic music act The Prodigy have announced a show at the First Direct Arena in April 2026. | National World / First Direct Arena

Very special guest Carl Cox will be heating up the arena from the moment doors open, delivering a 2-hour set using his iconic three deck vinyl setup.

The event at Leeds’s First Direct Arena is part of a select run of dates at arena across the UK and Ireland.

Tickets are available this Friday (June 27) at 9am, with those signed up for Three mobile able to purchase early presale tickets.

Visit the First Direct Arena website to secure your seats this Friday.

