The Prodigy: British dance music act announce live show at First Direct Arena in Leeds with Carl Cox supporting
The show marks the return of the legendary Electronic Punks, who will be joined by British house and techno DJ Carl Cox for a night of unrelenting energy and genre-defying music.
Fans can expect The Prodigy to blast through a powerhouse headline set, featuring tracks from across their seven UK number one albums, including classics like Firestarter, Breathe, and Omen, as well as new material.
Very special guest Carl Cox will be heating up the arena from the moment doors open, delivering a 2-hour set using his iconic three deck vinyl setup.
The event at Leeds’s First Direct Arena is part of a select run of dates at arena across the UK and Ireland.
Tickets are available this Friday (June 27) at 9am, with those signed up for Three mobile able to purchase early presale tickets.
Visit the First Direct Arena website to secure your seats this Friday.
