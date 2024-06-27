Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds pre-school where children “make superb progress” has been hailed as Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors.

Templegate Tiny Tots Pre School, located in Whitkirk Primary School, Templegate Walk, Leeds, was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It is the second consecutive Outstanding grade for the nursery, which previously received top marks during an inspection in July 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The education watchdog said: “The quality of education provided by the pre-school is excellent. Experienced practitioners are skilled and knowledgeable at meeting the needs of all children who attend.

Templegate Tiny Tots Pre School is located in Whitkirk Primary School. | Google

“Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities in particular, make superb progress. Children experience a wide range of exciting, fun and innovative activities through a superbly ambitious curriculum.”

Children enjoy music sessions, learning new songs and developing an understanding of rhyme and rhythm.

Assessment and tracking is implemented by staff to the highest standard and gaps in individual children's learning are supported through tailored interventions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “The manager and staff continue to strive for excellence. Practitioners complete high-quality training around communication and language skills, delivered as a whole-team approach.

“Children's safety is of paramount importance. Practitioners understand how to keep the environment safe for the children and help them recognise danger for themselves.”

Children are well supported to move into the pre-school through home visits before joining, as well as arranging a shared communication process for any receiving schools when they move on.