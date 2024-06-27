Templegate Tiny Tots: Ofsted hails Outstanding Leeds pre-school where children 'make superb progress'
Templegate Tiny Tots Pre School, located in Whitkirk Primary School, Templegate Walk, Leeds, was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
It is the second consecutive Outstanding grade for the nursery, which previously received top marks during an inspection in July 2018.
The education watchdog said: “The quality of education provided by the pre-school is excellent. Experienced practitioners are skilled and knowledgeable at meeting the needs of all children who attend.
“Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities in particular, make superb progress. Children experience a wide range of exciting, fun and innovative activities through a superbly ambitious curriculum.”
Children enjoy music sessions, learning new songs and developing an understanding of rhyme and rhythm.
Assessment and tracking is implemented by staff to the highest standard and gaps in individual children's learning are supported through tailored interventions.
The report added: “The manager and staff continue to strive for excellence. Practitioners complete high-quality training around communication and language skills, delivered as a whole-team approach.
“Children's safety is of paramount importance. Practitioners understand how to keep the environment safe for the children and help them recognise danger for themselves.”
Children are well supported to move into the pre-school through home visits before joining, as well as arranging a shared communication process for any receiving schools when they move on.
Parents talk with great pride and fondness about the pre-school. They give varied examples of the team giving ideas of how to support their child's learning at home.
