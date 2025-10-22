The 18 top-performing Leeds secondary schools ranked by 2025 GCSE results

Last Thursday (October 16), the Department for Education released its new preliminary 2024/25 performance data for state-funded secondary schools across England.
Scores are based on how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications, which include English, maths, three English Baccalaureate subjects including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved GCSEs.
As the October half-term break looms, we have created a league table ranking Leeds’s highest-performing secondaries based on their Attainment 8 scores for the 2024/25 academic year.
Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...