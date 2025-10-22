The 18 top-performing Leeds secondary schools ranked by 2025 GCSE results

Last Thursday (October 16), the Department for Education released its new preliminary 2024/25 performance data for state-funded secondary schools across England.

Scores are based on how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications, which include English, maths, three English Baccalaureate subjects including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved GCSEs.

As the October half-term break looms, we have created a league table ranking Leeds’s highest-performing secondaries based on their Attainment 8 scores for the 2024/25 academic year.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School, located on Tongue Lane, Meanwood, scored an attainment 8 average of 58.

Horsforth School, located on Lee Lane East, Horsforth, scored an attainment 8 average of 57.2.

Abbey Grange CofE Academy, located on Butcher Hill, West Park, scored an attainment 8 average of 55.8.

Boston Spa Academy, located on Clifford Moor Road, Boston Spa, scored an attainment 8 average of 55.4.

Leeds Jewish Free School, located on Wentworth Avenue, Alwoodley, scored an attainment 8 average of 55.1.

Roundhay School, located on Old Park Road, Roundhay, scored an attainment 8 average of 55.